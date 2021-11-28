THIS York restaurant is trying to tempt diners through the door with star-lit al fresco dining in a secret garden this Winter.

Rebecca Hall and Chris Layton run Galtres Lodge in Low Petergate, a 12-bedroom hotel and restaurant which they took over in October 2018.

They spent a year refurbishing the hotel before lockdown hit and reopened earlier this year.

Now with cold, wintery nights on the horizon, they have launched their 'star grazing’ dining experience in its secret garden.

Underneath idyllic starry skies, the brand-new package offers guests the chance to enjoy constellations whilst grazing on warming delicacies served fresh from the Forest restaurant kitchen.

Rebecca said the garden is adorned with twinkling fairy lights and warming heaters, and with snuggly blankets and hot water bottles available on request.

She said: “We are very excited about our new and exclusive star grazing experience.

"Having changed and adapted so many times throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, one of the best things that came out of that difficult time was the development of our secret garden.

"We quickly converted a previously unused space into a beautiful courtyard that proved extremely popular all summer.

"Instead of letting the secret garden go to waste in the winter months, we created an innovative ‘star grazing’ package for our guests to enjoy instead. Visitors can now cosy up under heaters and blankets and enjoy a special Winter’s night out with their nearest and dearest whilst grazing on delicious food from Forest.

"We hope this concept will boost business and appeal to customers, offering them a new way to enjoy the season without restricting them indoors. By utilising our atmospheric secret garden, we hope the star grazing package will be a hit amongst locals and travelling customers alike.”

Rebecca said star grazing is available every evening throughout November and December from 5pm onwards for £45 per couple.

Among the seasonal delights on offer is roasted celeriac and Stilton soup with hot tear and share bread, Yorkshire puddings and a fondue course of baked Tunworth complete with croutons, grapes and celery dippers.

There's also spiced mulled ciders and boozy hot chocolates are on offer.

On the sweet side guests can flambe giant marshmallows in Cointreau and sandwich them between homemade shortbread biscuits and finish them off with a drizzle of hot chocolate sauce to make smores.