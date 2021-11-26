YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 case rate has dropped by more than 20 - taking it below the 400 mark.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has dropped by 22 to 391 cases per 100,000 population. The PHE data shows that a further 110 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 28,542.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 11, taking it to 534.2 cases per 100,000 population. A further 397 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 85,848.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by one, taking it to 481.4 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 256 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 49,430.
Across the UK, a further 50,091 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 10,070,841.
