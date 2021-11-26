POLICE and community partners are carrying out night-time awareness and reassurance patrols to help increase the safety of women and girls in the run-up to Christmas.

Starting this evening (November 26), people on a night out will see an increased visible presence of police officers, PCSOs and Scarborough Borough Council’s Community Safety Officers on Falsgrave Road and in the town centre.

As well as being part of the Scarborough Borough and Ryedale policing areas’ “Proactive Fortnight”, the patrols also come a day after the United Nation’s “International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women” which is followed by 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

Police constable Charlotte White, who has co-ordinated the operation, said: “The awareness and reassurance patrols are designed to highlight the importance of the safety of women and girls in the night-time economy in Scarborough.

“Together with the council’s Community Safety team, we are actively engaging with the licensees, door staff and staff members of pubs and bars about the importance of providing a safe environment.

“Crucially, this includes raising awareness about the behaviour of a small minority of men who actually or potentially pose a risk to women and girls.

“When such concerning behaviour is flagged-up to the police, we will execute our powers to stop and search these individuals and carry out arrests if necessary.

“More than anything, we want all the people of Scarborough and visitors to feel safe while enjoying everything a night out in town has to offer during the festive season and beyond.”

To report suspicious incidents or behaviour, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

If a crime is in progress or if you or someone else is in danger, always dial 999 for an emergency response.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.