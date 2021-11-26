A WOMAN who subjected her victims to an appalling campaign of physical and emotional abuse has been given restraining orders and a suspended prison sentence.
Samantha Jane Crosby, 42, of Kelfield, Selby, assaulted a man, and shared a private sexual video of him without his consent.
She then pursued two women with connections to the man, physically assaulting one of them and harassing the other by sending her abusive messages.
Following a thorough investigation by North Yorkshire Police, Crosby was charged. In court, she pleaded guilty to assaulting the man and disclosing a private sexual video of him without his consent, as well as assaulting one woman and harassing another.
At York Magistrates Court on Wednesday (November 24), Crosby’s behaviour was described as “appalling offending” and she was sentenced to a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months.
The court also put in place three restraining orders, to protect all three victims, and requirements to abstain from alcohol, not to enter a named pub, carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, and undergo rehabilitation activity.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.