PREPARING for the arrival of your new baby is part of the joy of parenthood.

So spare a thought for Charlotte Hewitson and her partner Aaron Spence who were advised they probably would never have children, fell pregnant, and nine weeks later were holding their much-longed-for child in their arms.

What's more, they were told they were expecting a girl - but had a boy.

The couple, from Acomb, said: "From the day we found out to the day he was born was a total of nine weeks and this completely changed our lives in such a short space of time but we wouldn't change it for the world."

Little Archie is just one of six new babies we will be meeting this week as part of our new arrivals feature in The Press.

Congratulations to all the families.

If you have had a new baby in November, please send us your baby photo and story via this online link: www.yorkpress.co.uk/newbabies/

Time to meet York's newest citizens - welcome to the world!

Archie Leo Spence

Archie Leo Spence

Baby's date of birth?

09/10/21

Baby's weight?

7lb 7oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Aaron Spence and Charlotte Hewitson

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Acomb

Anything unusual about the birth?

Baby Archie was born with a unique story. After been advised that it would be very difficult or there would be a small chance of having children, we were shocked one day when Charlotte did a pregnancy test to find out on three separate tests they all said 2-3 weeks pregnant.

Fast forward 48 hours, we headed to the hospital to find out Charlotte was 27 weeks pregnant and we were having a healthy little baby girl due on November 7.

Prior to this we did not have any idea or clues about the pregnancy so this came as a huge shock. Finding out so late we rushed around to prepare and then one day after finishing work for maternity leave, we ended up in York Hospital for us to leave with a healthy little baby BOY and not the girl that we were expecting.

Baby Archie was born four weeks early. From the day we found out to the day he was born was a total of nine weeks and this completely changed our lives in such a short space of time but we wouldn't change it for the world.

Jesse Beck Elliott Williams

Jesse Williams

Baby's date of birth?

6th October 2021

Baby's weight?

6lb 14oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

James & Claire Williams

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Acomb

Anything unusual about the birth?

A relatively smooth planned c-section. Jesse was breech and was a bit stunned to arrive! Big brother Louie is besotted with him.

Poppy Sandra Bostock

Poppy Bostock

Baby's date of birth?

21/10/2021

Baby's weight?

7lbs 11oz

Where was the baby born?

Scarborough

Full name of parent(s)?

Lewis Bostock and Lauren Coulson

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Had to be sent to Scarborough to be induced due to York maternity unit being closed!

Florence Mae Faiers

Florence Faiers

Baby's date of birth?

20.09.2021

Baby's weight?

5lb 9oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Amie Hill and Aidan Faiers

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Acomb, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

I had pre-eclampsia so she had to be born three weeks early.

Ellie Louise Botham

Ellie Botham

Baby's date of birth?

08/10/2021

Baby's weight?

7 and a half

Where was the baby born?

York

Full name of parent(s)?

Tracy le Blond and Stuart Botham

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Selby

Anything unusual about the birth?

I started labour the night before and I had the midwives around me telling me to push but I had no energy to push anymore which meant Ellie wasn't moving further down so they were getting me ready for a c-section but because I had a big contraction they decided to do a forceps delivery instead.

Ralph Stanley Steven Nicholson

Ralph Nicholson

Baby's date of birth?

15/10/21

Baby's weight?

6lb 11

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Jade Jackson & Jeremy Nicholson

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

North Yorkshire Moors

Anything unusual about the birth?

I had a short labour.

If you have had a new baby in November, please send us your baby photo and story via this online link: www.yorkpress.co.uk/newbabies/

Or you can send them straight to our newsroom via the Send Now button below...