A LIBERAL Democrat candidate has been elected to serve on the Haxby Town Council - and will now represent local residents to ensure action is taken on her priorities.

Ruth Pearson, a local resident and former senior nurse and hospital coordinator, with a wealth of experience, will now represent local residents of Haxby North.

The election saw three candidates contest the Haxby Council seat. With 239 votes, representing 75 per cent of those cast, Ruth Pearson confidently secured the victory and will now represent the Haxby North area on the Haxby Town Council.

On her election, Ruth said: “I’m delighted to have the local community trust me to represent them on the Haxby Town Council.

"I think Haxby is lovely but it could be made even better. I have lived in Haxby for many years and this will be my opportunity to give something back to the community I love."

Ruth first moved to Haxby in 1964, and has worked in a variety of roles at York Hospital, including as a senior A&E nurse and hospital coordinator. She will bring this wealth of experience of running a large, diverse organisation to help improve the local community.

While she was on the PTA at Oaken Grove School, Ruth campaigned to keep the school open. She is proud that the campaign managed to retain the Youth and Community Centre - it will hopefully become the new library, following investment secured by York's Lib Dems.

Amongst Ruth’s priorities are cleaning up the Haxby Pond to make it safer for wildlife, improving local bus stops, installing more benches, improving the surfaces of local snickets, and ensuring Town Council assets, such as grit bins, are properly looked after.