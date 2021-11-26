POLICE are appealing for help to identify next of kin of a man who was found dead at hom.

Sadly, John Whiteoak, 69, was found dead at his home address yesterday (November 25). There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances, police said.

At this time, North Yorkshire Police officers have not been able to locate any family members of Mr Whiteoak.

If you know anyone who could help, email the Coroners office on: coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk