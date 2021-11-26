POLICE are appealing for help to identify next of kin of a man who was found dead at hom.
Sadly, John Whiteoak, 69, was found dead at his home address yesterday (November 25). There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances, police said.
At this time, North Yorkshire Police officers have not been able to locate any family members of Mr Whiteoak.
If you know anyone who could help, email the Coroners office on: coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.