A LORRY and JCB pulled up onto our drive.
My wife and I thought our joint footpath and dropped kerb were finally going to be repaired.
We have been asking for this since NTL first dug it up in the 80s.
Since then cable television dug it up. When the Ben Johnson site was redeveloped it was dug up to install the new traffic lights.
Since then we have asked the council to repair it but to no avail.
The workmen filled a small area 2ft by 1ft - it took ten minutes.
We are on a bus stop and after rain passengers have to dodge puddles and trip hazards.
Come on CYC come and put it right.
Richard Benson,
Boroughbridge Road,
York
