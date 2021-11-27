Funky looks, a tempting price and excellent comfort levels make the Citroen C4 an attractive option.

It stands out from the crowd thanks to styling that’s across between a coupe and an SUV, with the rakish silhouette pointing to the former and raised wheel arches and ride height smacking more of the latter.

With a decent array of standard kit, Citroen has ensured the third generation C4 offers value for money.

Prices for the combustion-engined range begin at a shade over £21,000, increasing to about £28,000 for top-spec models.

Behind the wheel, the turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol engine feels sprightly, pulling well from low revs and getting you from 0-62mph in under nine seconds.

It isn't blistering, but the 128bhp on offer from the three-cylinder unit is more than sufficient for most everyday situations. With average fuel economy coming in at over 50mpg, it feels like a 'right sized' engine for a car in this marketplace.

The handling isn't quite so satisfying, with the emphasis placed largely on comfort.

Indeed, the C4 takes the sharp edge out of all but the worst road imperfections, making the ride very refined and pleasant for a family, but the compromise comes in the form of a slightly floaty feeling on the twisty B-roads.

The steering has been given a tweak to bring added accuracy, but doesn't offer as much as some in terms of feel.

The six-speed gearbox is slick enough, allowing you to get the best out of the engine through the lower gears.

The C4 sits on an extended-wheelbase version of the Stellantis/PSA Group's small platform, as used on the Peugeot 208 and DS Crossback. In using this architecture, Citroen has helped to keep costs down while using a well-tested structure that's proved effective on other models.

In terms of looks, the C4 immediately catches the eye. From the front, the narrow lights look dynamic and contemporary, flowing neatly into the bonnet, which features some hefty creases to add to the car's distinctive 'face'.

Certain aspects of the design - such as the thick black skirts along the front and side and around the wheel arches - allude to the rugged SUV design language. But the roofline, which slopes away neatly towards the rear, is more coupe in its nature.

All in all, the visual effect is excellent, with the C4 having no shortage of French flair.

When you hop inside, there's plenty of space both front and back, with a good-sized boot added into the mix.

The main touch screen is sizeable, user-friendly and sits in a lofty position on the dash.

The entry level C4 is the Sense which, which has plenty of standard kit and comes with auto LED headlights, 18-inch alloys and rear parking.

Next comes the Sense Plus variant, tested here, then the Shine and Shine Plus versions. As you climb the trim trail, things like heated seats, leather upholstery and an impressive head-up display start to appear.

For the 2022 model year, Citroen has introduced some changes, including the fact that all vehicles in the C4 range will see changes to their alloy wheels, with lower-level Sense and Sense Plus versions moving to a light grey painted finish. Upper Shine and Shine Plus models now come with 18-inch ‘Aeroblade’ alloy wheels featuring a bi-tone diamond cut finish with clear varnish, which replace the previous dark tinted design.

As part of the changes for the next year, the new ë-C4 Electric receives improvements to driving efficiency, enhancing real world range in various driving conditions, with WLTP-certified range remains up to 217 miles.

Since the launch of the new C4, over 70 per cent of sales have been towards the top of the range. In light of this, Citroen has moved two of the lower trim version to 'stock only' position – namely ‘Sense Plus’ BlueHDi 130 automatic and the C4 ‘Shine’ PureTech 155 automatic.

In conclusion, the C4 is a versatile and competitively-priced contender in a crowded marketplace.

The Lowdown

New C4 Sense Plus - PureTech 130 S&S MB6

PRICE: £23,260 on the road

ENGINE: 128bhp turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol engine

MAX SPEED: 130mph

0-62 MPH: 8.9 seconds

EMISSIONS: 123g/km

ECONOMY: 54.7mpg