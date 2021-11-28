AUDIENCES will be given the chance to have the "time of their life" with a show celebrating the 35th anniversary of Dirty Dancing in York next year.
Relive the timeless love story of Baby and Johnny with Dirty Dancing in Concert, celebrating the film’s 35th anniversary on a full-size cinema screen with a band and singers live on stage.
Dirty Dancing, written by Eleanor Bergstein, directed by Emile Ardolino, and starring the iconic Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, was a worldwide box-office sensation when it was released in 1987
With a soundtrack that defined a generation, Dirty Dancing in Concert promises to bring a new thrilling experience to the 80s classic.
Audiences attending Dirty Dancing in Concert will experience the hit film in a unique way as a complete screening of the digitally remastered film will play as a band and singers perform the songs live, in sync with the film.
After the show, visitors can stay for the after party and continue to sing and dance along with the band to all of their favourite Dirty Dancing hits.
Dirty Dancing in Concert will feature at York Barbican on May 21 2022.
