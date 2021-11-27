YESTERDAY I spent 45 minutes circling round Union Terrace, Bootham Row and Duncombe Place trying to find a disabled parking space.
Unfortunately without success so in the end I gave up and shopped out of town.
I know it was busy with Christmas shoppers and had there been an ordinary space available I could have parked in one.
Having a walking aid however requires extra space to get it in and out of the car.
I could of course, as allowed, have parked on a double yellow line for three hours, but I’m more responsible than that. In my circumnavigation of this part of the city however, it occurred to me that had the council listened to the blue badge holders in York, as they did the Sunday church goers a while back, how much more convenient it would have been to have one side of High Petergate available for disabled parking only Monday to Saturday and church goers on a Sunday? This also would make a one-way route more convenient and safer instead of u-turns near the Minster.
Perhaps Tony Fisher or Andy D’Agorne would like to comment on my proposal?
John Aked,
The Meadows,
Skelton (without an evening bus service)
York
