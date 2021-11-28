TRAFFIC restrictions will be in place in York in the weeks leading up to Christmas - to allow for a range of work to be carried out safely across the city.
Gas mains work will take place in Water Lane in Dunnington between December 6 and 11.59pm on December 17.
There will be temporary restrictions in Almery Terrace and the Riverside Footpath to allow for flood defence work to be carried out between December 6 and 11.59pm on Christmas Eve.
Telecom work will take place in Granville Terrace in York between 5pm on December 7 and 11.59pm the following day.
There will be restrictions in place to allow for the Christmas parade event in School Lane, Main Street and Church Street in Copmanthorpe between 4.30pm and 5.45pm on December 4.
All of these restrictions will be in place to ensure safety as the work is carried out. Traffic signs or barriers will indicate the extent of the prohibition. There may also be a signposted alternative route for diverted vehicles.
Be sure to keep these in mind in the weeks leading up to Christmas, when visiting friends or family, as they may cause slight disruption in the areas mentioned.
