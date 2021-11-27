TRAFFIC restrictions are set to be in place in York over the upcoming weeks, as a range of work is carried out across the city.
Roadway resurfacing work will take place in Hempland Lane and Hempland Avenue from Monday until the following day.
Electricity grid work will be carried out in Pear Tree Court from 8am on Monday until 6pm on December 3.
There will be restrictions in West Thorpe in the city between 9.15am on Monday and 5pm on December 3 to allow for roadway resurfacing work.
Sewer maintenance work will take place in Tribune Way between 9.30pm and 11.30pm on December 1.
There will be a restriction in place at Haxby Station level crossing from 11.30pm on December 3 until 6am the following day during track maintenance work.
Sewer maintenance work will also be carried out in Horseman Drive in Copmanthorpe between 11.30pm and 3.30pm on December 6.
The restrictions will be in place to ensure all of the work can be carried out safely. Traffic signs or barriers will indicate the extent of the prohibition.
Be sure to watch out for these when travelling around the city over the coming weeks, as they may cause disruption.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.