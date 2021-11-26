PUPILS and staff at one academy are celebrating after inspectors gave the school a clean bill of health.

School inspectors have rated Park Grove Primary Academy in York 'Good' noting that staff “go the extra mile” and that pupils “behave impeccably in class.”

Head teacher Jo Sawyer said: “We are thrilled with such a positive report and we are so proud of our children, our parents and carers, governors and staff – this is a real team effort.

"Comments about excellent pupil behaviour in particular is a highlight for me.”

Inspectors visited at the end of September and said in their report: “Pupils enjoy attending this vibrant school which sits at the heart of the community.

"They feel it is a safe and happy place to be. Pupils get along well with each other. They are kind and respectful.

"Pupils are enthusiastic about their relationships with staff.

"They enjoy making new friends and take part in the range of after-school activities on offer.

“Parents and carers are overwhelmingly positive about the work of the leadership team and staff in the school.

"They appreciate the good communication and openness of all staff.”

With 273 pupils, Park Grove is for children aged 5-11 and this was the first inspection in five years and the first since the school joined Ebor Academy Trust in 2017.

The report says the curriculum provides pupils with a breadth and depth of knowledge: “Reading continues to be a strength of the school.

"The daily 15-minute story time in all classes has built an enthusiasm and love of reading. The school has fostered this love of reading and the library is popular and well used.

“Skilful staff are trained well by the special educational needs coordinator.

"This helps them to support pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities.”

Gail Brown, is the chief executive of Ebor, which operates seven schools including Park Grove in York and 17 across Selby, the East Riding and Hull and on the Yorkshire Coast.

She said: “Many congratulations to everyone connected with Park Grove Primary Academy for such an excellent inspection report.

"The challenges of the pandemic – which were noted by the inspectors – makes this achievement even more impressive.”