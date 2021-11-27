NORTHERN Powergrid is reassuring customers that its teams are ready to respond should Storm Arwen have an impact on the region's power network and supplies.
The Met Office forecast warns that Storm Arwen is expected to bring severe gales and wintry showers this weekend – with the strongest winds predicted for the North East coastal area.
Northern Powergrid said it's closely tracking the storm and has ensured it has appropriate resources in place to respond to and manage the region's power network effectively should the weather impact its network.
Rod Gardner, Northern Powergrid's major incident manager, said: "With a spell of challenging weather expected as a result of Storm Arwen, we have been busy putting plans in place to ensure that we are as best prepared as possible.
"We will be deploying resources throughout, safely and efficiently until we deal with the impact of the storm and restore power to all of our customers."
Northern Powergrid's website, which has a power cup map and a reporting tool, and its 24/7 social media feeds on Facebook and Twitter will provide updates.
Its 24/7 contact centre will remain available with advisors ready to provide information and support to customers who call 105.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.