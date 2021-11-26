POLICE are hunting a man wanted on suspicion of violent offences.

North Yorlshire Police say Anthony David Dickinson is from Selby, and has links to the Leeds area.

He is described as white, about 5ft 9ins tall, heavy build, with black hair and a beard, he has a tribal-style tattoo on his right arm, an LUFC tattoo on his left arm and a name tattooed on his neck.

A police spokesman said: "If you have information about Dickinson's whereabouts, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12210247891. For an immediate sighting, dial 999."