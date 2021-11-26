Storm Arwen is due to hit the UK in the coming days - bringing strong winds, rain, colder temperatures and even snow to some areas.
A yellow weather warning has been issued for York on Saturday, November 27 as temperatures drop to three degrees.
The Met Office is expecting the spell of high wind to cause power cuts and affect mobile phone coverage while there is a slight chance of damage to buildings.
Delays to some rail journeys and travel on roads are also likely, the Met Office said.
The yellow weather warning will come into place from midnight and end at 6pm on Saturday.
The high winds are expected to start late on Friday with snow over the hills and potentially at some lower levels away from the Yorkshire coast.
Saturday's weather forecast for York
Expect windy weather and cold temperatures of three degrees with outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow, turning more showery later.
There is a chance of snow in higher areas - mostly over hills.
Make sure to wrap up warm as the maximum temperature is likely to be five degrees.
Sunday's weather forecast for York
It looks set to be a clear day across York on Sunday with brighter skies and less wind.
Though temperatures will remain quite cool with a maximum temperature of three degrees.
The Met Office expects some coastal showers on Sunday.
