UPDATED 8.40AM: The crash has now been cleared and traffic is returning to normal.
REPORTS are coming in of a crash close to a fast food restaurant.
Drivers are being asked to try and avoid Monks Cross Drive in Huntington in York after and accident.
The crash is at the McDonalds roundabout.
Traffic is coping well, but avoid the area if possible is the advice.
