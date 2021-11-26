Strong winds are set to batter York and North Yorkshire as Storm Arwen moves in tonight.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for high gusts, bringing some travel disruption and damage.

It says the North Yorkshire region will become very windy tonight (Friday), getting colder with outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow, heavy at times.

Temperatures will be as low as -1 °C.

On Saturday York will be very windy and cold with outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow, turning more showery later.

The yellow weather alert for Saturday warns that "injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible".

It says some damage to trees, temporary structures and buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen.

Road and rail services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges may close.

Met Office Principal Meteorologist Dan Suri said: “Storm Arwen is associated with a deep low pressure system that will impact the north east in particular from Friday, but will also bring wider impacts to the UK with high winds, rain and some snow probable over the high ground.

“Storm Arwen’s impacts are mainly associated with high winds as the storm sinks southwards and will widely bring gusts of up to 65mph in coastal areas, although slightly stronger in the north east, with in excess of 75mph possible in exposed locations.”

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Simon Williams said: “The settled weather being experienced by much of the country will end abruptly with the arrival of Storm Arwen, and will lead to some really challenging driving conditions.

"High winds can seriously affect vehicle handling, so drivers need to make sure that strong gusts don’t take them by surprise.

"It’s important to adjust your driving in windy conditions by slowing down, being very careful when passing high-sided vehicles on exposed stretches of motorway as you can be buffeted off course, and keeping a firm grip on the steering wheel. "Drivers should also remember to give extra space to cyclists and motorcyclists when overtaking. In extreme windy conditions, bridges may also be closed and trees may fall so it’s important to allow extra time for journeys.

“With forecasters predicting strong winds together with colder conditions, drivers should take this opportunity to prepare their vehicles for winter by checking oil and coolant levels."