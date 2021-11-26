AN investigation remains underway in to the cause of a fire which ripped through a popular restaurant.

As The Press reported throughout the day yesterday (November 25), fire reduced a large part of the Star Inn Harome to ashes.

At 6pm yesterday North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said crews carried out revisits throughout the afternoon and dampened down some further hotspots and that there will be further revisits.

Station manager Tony Walker who is investigating the incident said: "The cause is currently being investigated.

"Sad to see this old building so badly damaged by fire.

"Thankfully no one was injured due to the quick actions of the staff.

"Crews worked hard to limit the damage."

No one was injured in the fire which ripped through the thatched roof of the fourteenth century building, which was evacuated after the fire broke out shortly after 10pm.

The pub, which also offers a nine-bedroom hotel just opposite, has won numerous awards and its continually praised for its food.