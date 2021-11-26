A DRIVER was arrested by police after a roadside stop.

North Yorkshire Police say they stopped a driver in Harrogate yesterday (November 25) after they identified it as having a cloned number plate from another vehicle.

Sgt Paul Cording from the roads policing group was on the scene.

He said last night: "We have been looking for this vehicle running around on cloned plates for a few days and when it popped up in Harrogate earlier today we had the right resources in place to safely stop it.

"We have one in custody and a stolen vehicle from a burglary in Mersey."