A WOMAN has been arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis with intent to supply.
North Yorkshire Police say the 26-year-old local woman was arrested during a drugs-related operation in Whitby on Wednesday (November 24), as part of “Proactive Fortnight” that is ongoing across the Scarborough Borough and Ryedale policing areas.
A police spokesman said: "Known drug-dealing “host spots” were targeted and fresh information and intelligence were gathered throughout the day to support the continuous effort to tackle drug-related crime.
"At around 12.45pm, officers stop-searched the woman on Baxtergate.
"She was found to be carrying a significant amount of cannabis which was seized, along with various items from a search of her home address including numerous mobile phones and sets of scales which are suspected of being used in the sale of the Class B controlled drug.
"Two other people who were with the woman were also stop-searched.
"Nothing suspicious was found and they carried on with their day while their friend was arrested and taken into custody.
Following questioning, the woman was released under investigation while enquiries continue."
