WINNERS of The Press Business Awards 2021 have been revealed at a glittering ceremony to mark their 30th anniversary.

Almost 300 guests attended the black-tie event which was a celebration of innovation, resilience and triumph over economic adversity following a year of unprecedented challenges.

The awards, held at York Racecourse last night, established a benchmark for entrepreneurial excellence in the region when they were set up three decades ago.

David Coates, regional managing director of Newsquest (North) which owns The Press, told guests: "Despite the challenges of the last 18 months, the businesses represented here tonight will help our economy power out of the pandemic into a future that’s every bit as bright as the last 30 years since we started these celebrations."

In a hotly contested final, Spirit of Yorkshire was named the small business of the year for its rapid growth, successful launch of a whisky in lockdown, and focus on sustainability.

The environmentally-aware I Love Zero family venture in Pocklington was hailed the best new business for its brand, ethos and scalable potential.

York-based Choc Affair won socially responsible business of the year for its sustainability and passion about its role in the community, including its work with the Blueberry Academy for young people with learning difficulties.

Employer of the year went to York's Rota Cloud, a modern-thinking tech firm passionate about the wellbeing and personal development of its team.

Large business of the year was The Tofoo Co, a forward-thinking and innovative business in Malton on a substantial growth journey.

Laurence Beardmore, president of the York & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, was named business personality of 2021 in recognition of his varied career achievements which includes running York Emporium, as well as his proactive support of York enterprise, and his standing in the business community.

RDD+ which moved head office to a larger site in Dunnington this year, took the business innovation title, impressing judges with its client list, including globally recognisable brands, extensive operations overseas and international reputation for design, innovation and product development.

Family business of the year went to Sherbutt Residential and Home Care Service, which provides care and support for adults with learning disabilities. It has grown from eight to more than 80 staff, including the founder Linda Woodhead's five children who treat the 50 residents as part of the wider family.

The Potions Cauldron, in Shambles, scooped retail, tourism and leisure business for its imaginative brand, product success and profit growth in the face of major challenges for retail during the pandemic.

Exporter of the year is Ryedale manufacturer Ellis Patents whose industrial cable cleats are exported to all corners of the globe.

* See The Press Business Awards souvenir supplement on Wednesday.