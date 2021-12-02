OUR photo today will take you back!
It was taken in 1980 and shows the parade of shops on Low Ousegate.
If you look closely you will see Blaskeys, Wigfalls and Cavendish.
Every business in this stretch has changed - the street looks very different today!
READ MORE: 9 photos from York market in the 1980s
What do you remember about the 1980s? Was it the New Romantics, Madonna and power dressing? Margaret Thatcher, the miners' strike and the Cold War?
In 1980, Jimmy Carter was in the final year of his presidency in the US, figure skater Robin Cousins won a gold for GB in the Winter Olympics, pirate radio station Radio Caroline ceased transmission and Alton Towers opened.
The Tories launched their popular 'right to buy' policy allowing people to buy their council house, Michael Foot was elected Labour Party leader and John Lennon was shot dead in New York.
What are your memories of York from the 1980s? We'd love you to share them in our Facebook group, Why We Love York - Memories.
Please join us today: www.facebook.com/groups/yorknostalgia/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.