POLICE have issued CCTV of a person they would like to speak to following a credit card fraud in York.
The incident happened at Clifton Mini Mart in Chrichton Avenue at around 5.30pm on November 14 2021, when a high-value purchase was made by two men using a stolen credit card.
North Yorkshire Police (NYP) officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jonathan Mansell or email jonathan.mansell@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote NYP reference number: 12210242210 when passing on information.
