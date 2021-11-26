A group of almost 70 Beavers, Cubs and Scouts descended on a York woodland for a mass clean-up, leaving it spick and span.

The children, from Dringhouses Scouts, headed for Acomb Wood on Sunday November 21 to pick up litter, clear leaves from paths, and unblock drainage ditches.

They left the 10-acre wood - a remnant of ancient woodland and meadow right in the middle of a Woodthorpe housing estate - looking much better. And they had fun at the same time.

“I really liked it, and taking the litter away will be good for the wildlife,” said Natalie, aged 6.

“I enjoyed doing it for our community and clearing leaves so people don’t slip on them,” added eight-year-old Isabelle.

It was Dringhouses Scouts’ second visit to the wood - but the first since lockdown.

Clearing fallen leaves

Using equipment supplied by City of York Council, and working in partnership with the Friends of Acomb Wood and the council’s Stephen Fenton, the children split into teams clearing leaves from paths, removing leaves and fallen branches from drainage ditches, and clearing the area of litter.

It took them two hours from start to finish.

David Thorne, acting Group Scout Leader at Dringhouses, said that after last visiting Acomb Wood in early 2019, it was great for the children all to be able to work together outside again.

“Thanks to all the children and young people (and their parents) for spending a couple of hours on a Sunday making their environment a little bit better!” he said.

The clear-up event was run as part of Dringhouses Scout Group’s submission to the 2021 District Commissioner’s Challenge.

The clean-up under way

Set by York Ebor District Commissioner Nigel White, the challenge is to “do something positive for our community.”

Dringhouses Scouts is based in the south of York, bringing ‘fun and adventure’ to more than 250 young people between the ages of six and 18.

Run entirely by volunteers, it has been going for more than 50 years and is one of the largest of the 13 Scout Groups in the York Ebor District which between them support more than 1,300 young people.

There has been a surge in demand for places in Scout groups both locally and nationally since the pandemic, local Scout leaders say.

“We would love to be able to offer places to more young people,” a spokesperson for the York Ebor District said. “But in order to do that, we need more adult volunteers to help run and support the groups. Why not make this your 2022 New Year’s Resolution, to do something positive for your community?”

To find out more, visit eborscouts.org.uk/become-a-volunteer/