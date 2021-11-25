YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has dropped by seven - but more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has dropped to 413.7 cases per 100,000 population. The PHE data shows that a further 126 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 28,432.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 11, taking it to 545.3 cases per 100,000 population. A further 527 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 85,451.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by one, taking it to 482.5 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 302 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 49,174.
Across the UK, a further 47,240 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 10,021,497.
