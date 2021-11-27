A WEEK-LONG programme of events promoting equality, inclusivity and accessibility is returning to York.

Now in its fifth year, the events in York Disability Week offer something for people of all ages, disabled or not.

Mainly led by disabled people and free to attend. Some are online, both online and in-person and some are in-person only.

A spokesperson said: "Because of the exclusion of people using their blue badge within the footstreets areas, all our in-person events this year have had to be held outside the city centre.

"Making the events accessible is very important to us so if anyone needs additional support to take part, they can contact us and we’ll try to help."

The organisers are "delighted" to have the support of York Paralympian, Beth Moulam this year.

Beth represented Team GB at boccia at the Tokyo Paralympic games in September - and said she is "right behind" the programme's aim to promote an equal, inclusive and accessible York.

Beth, who came to the University of York in 2013, said: “The welcome, acceptance and on-going support that I received here in the city, as both a student and athlete, means I am now proud to call York my home."

The programme will feature musical events, including one using Makaton, an ‘open-mic’ poetry evening, an inclusive Christmas Fayre and art exhibitions.

Events for those interested in learning more about their rights include getting heard in Parliament, using equalities, human rights law locally and hearing the results of a survey by York Disability Rights Forum about what disabled people want for York.

There will also be a lecture on the experience of disability in higher education, an event on moving into employment with a chronic illness and one featuring a photography project about what it means to be autistic.

A completely new venture this year at York Explore involves young people becoming living, breathing ‘human books’ talking about living with visual impairment. Discussion opportunities include church, disability and faith.

There will be chance to hear about The Snappy Trust, a charity which works with disabled children and young people in York and Brunswick Organic Nursery, which works with adults with learning disabilities, including volunteering opportunities.

Live Well York, a City of York Council service, will host a session about how to use their service and that of York AccessAble, which provides accessible information on venues in York.

The events start today and will run until December 4.

If you wish to find out more, visit the York Disability Week website at: www.yorkdisabilityweek.org