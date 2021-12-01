YORK market is bustling all year round, but even more so as we head towards Christmas.
This week we have delved into our archives to share with you some photos of the market, mostly from the 1980s.
Many stalls and stall holders may have changed over the years, but the chance of finding something that little bit unusual hopefully still remains.
However, today's market sellers would have to go a long way to beat the seven stone porpoise that went on display at Cross's stall in our Newgate Market in 1982.
The mammal had been accidentally caught in fishing nets and Whitby and had died.
So it was decided to put it on display in York to give local children the chance of seeing one up close.
"I don't anticipate selling it," proprietor John Kenny told The Press at the time!
