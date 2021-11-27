MY BEST friend, aged 92, regularly stares longingly at the calendar I bought her for Christmas last year.

“I’d really love another one,” she says, as she looks at the monthly pictures of Labradors.

‘November’ shows an adorable golden puppy looking like butter wouldn’t melt.

“I really wouldn’t if I were you, it would far too hard,” I tell her, “However lovely they are you’d have to walk him and pick up after him, and all sorts of other things.”

In a nutshell, I believe that, despite a lifetime of Labrador ownership, she is now too old to take on another.

Deep down she knows I am right. Like all pets, dogs come with a certain amount of responsibility - as well, food and water they need regular exercise. Some breeds may be quite suited to a stroll around the block a couple of times a day, but others - Labradors for instance - need a good daily run, whatever the weather. I believe it would be far too much for my friend.

I am in agreement, to some extent, with the opinion expressed by VIP matchmaker Lara Asprey, who said the elderly don’t have the energy to look after a dog. She sparked a heated debate on Good Morning Britain after arguing that the elderly are ‘selfish’ if they get a dog because they don’t have the energy to look after it.

Novelist Jilly Cooper, aged 84, recently came under fire after saying she wanted another dog. This prompted GMB hosts Adil Ray and Susanna Reid to ask: ‘Are you ever too old to get a dog or is age irrelevant when there’s tens of thousands of unwanted dogs needing a good home?’

Appearing on the show, ex-newsreader Jan Leeming, 79, who owns two dogs, argued they are a lifeline for the elderly, while matchmaker Lara Asprey said the elderly don’t have the energy needed to look after a pooch.

Of course it depends on how old is ‘elderly’ - when I talk about elderly I mean 80-plus - and also on the fitness of the individual. I know people in their early eighties who are fitter than me and could give a dog a good life, but I also know of cases where dogs are confined to a life of eating, sleeping and the odd slow stroll around the garden due to the inability of the elderly owner to exercise it.

Also taking on a dog in your mid-80s runs the risk of you dying before your pet, in which case, unless adopted by family members, leaves the animal homeless.

There is no doubt that pets bring companionship and are a positive addition to a home. After a lifetime of cats, my elderly parents vowed to never get another after the death of their friendly tabby. They even had a new door fitted without a cat flap. But not long after my mum took on a stray cat with whom she developed a strong bond. My mum sadly died in summer, leaving Domino bereft, wailing as he searched for her. Four months on, he still misses her, but also keeps my dad company.

Cats are more independent, but still demand attention. If Domino - who craves attention and food more than any cats I’ve known - had to be walked, it would be a different matter. And cats are longer livers than dogs, so felines adopted by very elderly owners could end up without them.

It would wrong of me to say that elderly people shouldn’t have pets other than goldfish. Younger people don’t always make good, responsible owners and it’s the care that counts. But a dog and an elderly person, particularly someone with health problems, isn’t always a good match and sometimes, making a decision to get one regardless is selfish on the owner’s part. It’s not fair on the dog to be cooped up all day living a less than satisfactory life.

People who have owned dogs all their lives must surely realise that as they get older they are less able to properly care for them. There are many thousands of dogs in Britain needing good, caring owners, and I am not writing a huge swathe of them off as being incapable. But a good home is the priority, and it has to work both ways - for owner and dog.



