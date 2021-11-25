Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley has quit I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! after he experienced a medical emergency.
The 65-year-old posted a statement on his Instagram confirming that he would be leaving the show as his trip to the hospital meant he broke the Covid 'bubble'. He added that he is "absolutely fine".
Adding that he is "gutted to be leaving so soon but the safety of all the campmates is the number one priority."
The medical emergency came just hours after Madeley completed the Kitchen Nightmares trial.
The 65-year-old struggled with untieing knots and being pelted with rotten fruit and left the challenge with six out of ten stars as campmates were disappointed.
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 05.43am this morning, Thursday 25 November 2021, to reports of a medical emergency at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, Conwy.
We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car and an emergency ambulance to the scene, and one patient was taken to hospital."
