STUDENTS from a college in North Yorkshire raised more than £310 for BBC’s Children in Need through their efforts recently.
From creating their own Pudsey Bear keyrings to a pyjama day and charity tournaments, students from across Selby College carried out a number of initiatives to raise money for this year’s Children in Need.
Claire Laurie, guidance and support tutor at Selby College, said: "The students were all so keen to take part and even took it upon themselves to carry out their own fundraising events and ideas. They were delighted to be able to support such a well-deserving charity."
Using the College’s state-of-the-art laser cutting and engraving machinery, Level 3 Engineering students designed and created Pudsey Bear keyrings which were available for staff and students to purchase.
Meanwhile, the college’s Level 3 Business students and Level 2 Plumbing students held charity football matches on the college’s sports field.
Within the Health, Social and Childcare department, students also dressed in their pyjamas and held a teddy bears’ picnic.
