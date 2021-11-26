IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five badminton teams from the past.
Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know?
Pictured above, from 1977, Clifton ‘C’ team leaders in the mixed division two of the York and District Badminton League. From the left: Linda Pearson, Phil Blackburn, Georgina Westwood, Mick Melville and Peter Swain.
Next up...
YORK GENERAL HOSPITAL 1977: The mixed division two team included Roy Beckwith, Elizabeth Kirk, George Hendrie, Catherine Wilkinson, Graham Lockwood and Iris Lockwood.
POCKLINGTON MIXED BADMINTON TEAM 1977: Playing in the York and District League, from the left: Derek Whilesmith, Elsie Scott, John Weatherill, Joan Tankinson, John J Atkinson, and Joyce Bramley.
YORK RI BADMINTON TEAM 1977: Leaders in the York and District Badminton League, from the left: J Bellerby, R Powell, S Barker, G Oxley, R Paux and J Caller.
YORK HOSPITAL BADMINTON TEAM 1979: From the left: Peter Swain, Liz Kirk, Iris Lockwood, Graham Lockwood, Cath Wilkinson and George Hendrie.
