Pictured above, from 1977, Clifton ‘C’ team leaders in the mixed division two of the York and District Badminton League. From the left: Linda Pearson, Phil Blackburn, Georgina Westwood, Mick Melville and Peter Swain.

Next up...

 

York Press: YORK GENERAL HOSPITAL 1977

YORK GENERAL HOSPITAL 1977: The mixed division two team included Roy Beckwith, Elizabeth Kirk, George Hendrie, Catherine Wilkinson, Graham Lockwood and Iris Lockwood.

 

York Press: POCKLINGTON MIXED BADMINTON TEAM 1977

POCKLINGTON MIXED BADMINTON TEAM 1977: Playing in the York and District League, from the left: Derek Whilesmith, Elsie Scott, John Weatherill, Joan Tankinson, John J Atkinson, and Joyce Bramley.

 

York Press: YORK RI BADMINTON TEAM 1977

YORK RI BADMINTON TEAM 1977: Leaders in the York and District Badminton League, from the left: J Bellerby, R Powell, S Barker, G Oxley, R Paux and J Caller.

 

York Press: YORK HOSPITAL BADMINTON TEAM 1979

YORK HOSPITAL BADMINTON TEAM 1979: From the left: Peter Swain, Liz Kirk, Iris Lockwood, Graham Lockwood, Cath Wilkinson and George Hendrie.

