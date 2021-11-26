HUNDREDS more homes are recommended for approval at the former Rowntree site in York.

The 302 homes on a 5.3ha cleared brownfield site at Cocoa West in Wiggington Road is in addition to a slightly smaller number already approved to the site’s east.

The scheme, from developer Latimer, comes before a meeting of the planning Committee of City of York Council on Thursday.

It involves two apartment buildings of six storeys, just lower than the main factory building, and other buildings ranging from 2-3.5 storeys.

Altogether 118 apartments and 184 houses are proposed, plus a creche, car parking, public open space and landscaping.

The site is west of the retained factory buildings, where work has recently started on 279 homes, as The Press reported earlier this week.

In 2020, Latimer had received approval for 425 homes (118 houses/307 flats) for the site that is due to be determined at the Thursday meeting.

Latimer is part of the Clarion Housing Group, which have acquired the entire Nestle South site and is implementing the consented conversion of the factory buildings.

A report by council planning staff notes opposition from York Civic Society to a planned 284 car parking spaces, suggesting a maximum 150 spaces. The society said such parking is incompatible with council ambitions to be carbon neutral by 2030. It wanted more use of a car club facilitated and more public open space.

But the trust also said: “The housing mix offers good credentials for the creation of a diverse and dynamic community. The scale and density of the proposal is suited to York and in particular this site.”

Furthermore, three objectors to the scheme opposed on grounds of the height and numbers of the houses and apartments, a lack of parking, increased traffic and the removal of some trees.

However, council planning staff reported the car parking numbers are in line with central government policies, the developments should provide “net gains for biodiversity” and the homes would “have reasonable outlook and will not overlook each other.”

Their report continued: “The scheme includes 60 per cent housing 40 per cent apartments, predominantly family sized (two and three bed) with provision of one bed dwellings, that in particular meet local affordable need. The affordable housing proposed would be policy compliant (in amount, size and type).”

The developer, in co-operation with Homes England, would also exceed policy requirements by providing 44 shared-ownership homes.

Furthermore, the council could not demonstrate to government it had a five year supply of deliverable housing sites. Council officers concluded: “The benefits of the scheme outweigh some of the issues raised through consultation.”

They recommended approval of the scheme subject to developer contributions, including £947,142 for local primary and secondary school provision, £588,256 for early years education and £158,046 for off-site sports.