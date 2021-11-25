OFFICERS investigating an indecent incident on a train travelling through Yorkshire have released an image of a person they would like to speak with.
The incident happened on a train travelling between Bradford and Leeds.
At around 7pm on Saturday, 23 October, a man approached the victim and her partner and told her she was pretty.
He then sat on the seat behind them, and a short while later the victim saw that he was masturbating.
Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist their investigation.
If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 2100079669.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
