POLICE have issued CCTV images of a person they would like to speak to following an assault at a pub in a North Yorkshire seaside town.
During the incident at the West Riding Pub in Scarborough in August this year, a member of security staff was assaulted.
North Yorkshire Police are now appealing to anyone who can identify the man from the images to get in touch. Or if the man recognises himself, to please contact the police as he may have information that would assist the investigation.
Anyone with any information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 723 TODD. You can also email zoe.todd@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12210180957 when passing on information.
