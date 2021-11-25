THE boss of an historic pub has thanked the fire service and his staff after a devastating fire reduced the building to ashes.
Overnight there has been a fire at The Star Inn in Harome an award-winning 14th century thatched inn in Ryedale which has completely gutted the pub roof.
Chef and patron, Andrew Pern, lives opposite the pub and says he was called by a member of staff at about 10.30pm as he wasn't at work.
He said: "Helmsley fire crew were first on the scene and I would like to thank all the firefighters for doing such an amazing job as well as my staff and members of the public.
"The pub is an iconic feature of the village and Ryedale as a whole. It's been there since the 1300s and some of the straw in the roof is original.
"As a business we will carry on and rise like a pheonix from the ashes.
"I have had so many messages of support from people in the village and further afield.
"It's a huge shock but we will bouce back."
