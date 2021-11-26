A RARE opportunity to build a Grand Design- style home has been launched onto the market in York.

Two development plots in Haxby are being sold for £900,000 through Stephensons Estate Agent and come with planning permission for two new detached houses.

These have been designed by York-based architect Vincent & Brown and include two luxurious new homes on the former Driffield Brick Works site, having been granted full planning permission in August this year.

Designs for these two luxury homes off York Road have been drawn up by Vincent & Brown architect studio in York.

A full set of plans are available on request from the selling agent.

The properties look out over a man-made lake, sited down a quiet and secluded private lane, set back from York Road.

The lakeside setting off York Road, Haxby. Picture: Stephensons Estate Agent.

The plans are for two detached, 3,000 sq ft five-bedroom properties which have been designed around a large open plan living space with uninterrupted views of the lake, generous gardens and garages.

The agent says the land could be split into two individual plots if two buyers were interested.

The purchaser would have unrestricted rights of access for pedestrians, vehicles, and for services for two homes along the private driveway leading to the access for 113 York Road.

Picture: Stephensons Estate Agent.

Rob Miller, from Vincent & Brown, said: “In the current market, this is an extremely rare opportunity to build out a stunning home to your own taste and specification and give it genuine individual stamp.

“The two houses have been designed to facilitate modern family living and to make full use of the unique views of the lake. Use of a grey brown brick and timber ensures the buildings blend in with the local landscape and echoes the sites former use.”

The lakeside setting off York Road, Haxby. Picture: Stephensons Estate Agent.

Vincent & Brown, which is based at Middlethorpe Business Park, Sim Balk Lane, is also working on numerous high-profile projects in York including office, residential and hotel projects.

The studio expanded its team earlier this year due to a strong pipeline of projects on the back of recent successes including the completion of three prominent buildings in York.

Vincent & Brown worked on the recently-completed Bootham House, which was a conversion of the former Savills office, a red brick Georgian building, into 12 apartments, as well as Bootham Row apartments, which replaced the former Colin Hicks Garage, and The Quadrant, delivering 37 new homes.

Other projects in York include 20 luxury apartments for the over 55s through the conversion of Beverley House in Shipton Road and a hotel scheme in Micklegate.

It has also previously worked on the award-winning Fire Station development in Clifford Street.

Vincent & Brown also designed the new building for 9 The Crescent, with plans for grade A offices reflecting the evolving working patterns which have emerged during the pandemic.