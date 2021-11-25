STAFF an historic pub devastated by fire have spoken of the horror as the blaze took hold.
One woman, who has lived in Harome all her life and works at The Star Inn Harome, but didn't want to be named said she went to the pub when the fire started last night.
She said there were diners in the pub when a member of star triggered the fire alarm and the pub was evacuated.
"Everybody left the building and we assumed it was nothing too serious at first, with people leaving their coats and bags in the bar," said Gill.
"We got outside and could see smoke coming from the roof - members of staff were able to rescue the Mouseman furniture from the pub before the fire took hold.
"I'm absolutely devastated at what's happened. We are like one big family at the pub and Andrew (Pern) treats his staff really well. I haven't been able to sleep all night.
"It's just devastating."
