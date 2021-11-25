THE devastating fire at The Star Inn at Harome has brought a cruel end to the silver anniversary year of the award-winning fine-dining restaurant.

Chef patron Andrew Pern opened the Star, just outside Helmsley, in 1996 - and quickly established it as a destination for food lovers from Yorkshire and beyond.

The Star enjoyed a picture-postcard spot in the village, with its thatched roof and charming cottage exterior.

As our photo shows, the fire in the historic pub building has left it in ashes.

Fire guts the Star Inn at Harome. Photo by Karen Darley

Although the restaurant has been extended over the years to add a modern new dining room with banquette seating and a cocktail bar, many regulars enjoyed the original pub bar, housed in the thatched-roof inn, with roaring fire and low-ceilinged dining room. Diners could retire into the eaves, to the coffee loft, also home to a private dining room.

The pub bar was the work of legendary local craftsman Robert "Mousey" Thompson, aka the "Mouseman of Kilburn".

During the past two decades, The Star has won virtually every relevant industry award from a much-celebrated Michelin star to Top UK Gastropub.

Andrew also extended the Star "franchise", opening satellite restaurants in York - The Star Inn the City - and at Whitby, the Star Inn the Harbour.

We have dipped into our archives to bring you some photos from happier times at the Star Inn at Harome, including when the former Archbishop of York popped into the kitchen, and a wedding day photo of Andrew in 2016.

Former Archbishop of York Dr John Sentamu joins Andrew Pern in the kitchen

And there is a photo from 2008 when the Starr raised a staggering £13,000 for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) by holding a Christmas party.