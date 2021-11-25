RESIDENTS in Strensall and Towthorpe are being invited to give their views on local planning matters.
City of York Council is making the plea after Strensall with Towthorpe Parish Council formally submitted the Strensall with Towthorpe Neighbourhood Plan for examination this month.
As the local planning authority, the city council has been advising the parish council on preparing the plan, which aims to guide planning issues in the community.
Before the plan is submitted to the city council for examination the parish councils must seek the views of those who live, work and carry out business in the area. This period began last Monday and runs until 5pm on Friday January 7.
Plans must consider national planning policy, generally conform with strategic policies on the development plan for the area and meet EU obligations and human rights requirements. This will be tested at the independent examination following the consultation.
York’s Local Plan was submitted for examination on May 25, 2018 and the Strensall with Towthorpe Neighbourhood Plan has been prepared in conformity with the emerging Local Plan.
You can find more information about the Neighbourhood Plan online on the parish and city council websites. Responses can be emailed to neighbourhoodplanning@york.gov.uk.
