A CHEF who closed his restaurant in York city centre after ten years to go mobile is once again making a pledge this Christmas.

Guy Whapples from Bistro Guy, who moved out of his Gillygate restaurant in July last year, says that throughout December this year he’ll donate £1 for every pizza sold to split between two York charities: mental health charity The Hut York and city children’s charity The Island.

Guy and his sister, Emma, currently take their wood-fired pizza trailer to locations to the north, south, east and west of York.

They’ve said they decided to make the pledge again this year after successfully supporting SASH and York Mind last year with a £625 donation which was divided equally between the two charities.

This year they have a range of special festive Christmas-themed pizzas to tempt diners with both a savoury and sweet pizza offering.

Emma said: “We would like to personally thank everybody who has supported us this year and continues to support us.

“Not just customers but also suppliers, work colleagues, friends, families and neighbours.

“Like any independent business we have had our fair share of ups and downs, but it is always a team effort to get through each day, month and year.

“As well as serving the villages monthly, we take private bookings, weddings, parties, corporate catering.

“We have a couple of the mobile converted horse boxes and also a drinks tuk tuk which serves Larger and Prosecco on tap.”

To find location near you, select your options from our menu and book a time slot please visit our website: www.bistroguy.co.uk

Anyone looking to get in touch should email info@bistroguy.co.uk.

As The Press reported at the time, Guy ran Bistro Guy at 40, Gillygate for ten years before closing up last Summer to take the business on the road.

He said at the time the rent contract had finished in March and he felt it was not the right time to be entering into another long rent contract.

He said: “I would be lying if we said it had not been a roller coaster ride for last ten years with putting on music nights, theme nights, and bistro nights from Japanese fusion taster evenings to wood-fire pizza and craft beer nights.

“I really have enjoyed meeting many wonderful people that have supported Bistro Guy with many of them becoming regulars and friends.

“A big thanks you to everyone that has visited Bistro Guy over the years and supported us because without your support would not have had a business and given employment to so many young people over the years.”

Throughout lockdown the restaurant, which backed on to the city walls, had been serving up takeaway wood-fired pizzas on Friday and Saturday nights for collection.

