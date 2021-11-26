A MUSICIAN known as "The Welsh Bruce Springsteen" is preparing to perform a new show at a popular East Yorkshire venue next month.
Audiences will get the chance to hear Martyn Joseph's new album '1960' live when he brings his UK and European tour to Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) on Thursday December 2.
But, with only a handful of tickets remaining, audiences are urged to snap up theirs or risk missing out on the night of live music.
PAC director, Janet Farmer, said: “Martyn Joseph is an incredible artist, a truly unique talent who is going to blow us away when he steps onto our stage.
“He has had such an impressive career to date and his latest album is without doubt one of his best, we’ve had it playing on repeat at in the venue, so what a fantastic opportunity this will be to hear it live within the intimate setting of our auditorium.”
With a career spanning 30 years, 32 albums and over half a million record sales, plus thousands of live performances, Martyn has received the Fatea Magazine’s Lifetime Achievement Award in the UK.
Tickets for the show are £18, and are available at the PAC website.
