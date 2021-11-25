A FAIRY trail in York is set to bring a sparkle to the city this Christmas as it will host a festive-themed event next month.
Tracy Ostle, from York, put together the small fairy houses after coming up with the idea during the first national lockdown - to help “improve” the area. Since then, Tracy has gone on to produce a family friendly walk and communal area enjoyed by a lot of visitors in the city - hosting a range of events in the process.
In December, The Foss Fairy Trail will host a Christmas themed event, including Mrs Santa, who will be in her grotto to hand out presents, hot chocolate and mince pies to visitors.
People will also be able to take part in a walk down the trail with stories revealing fairy, pagan and Christmas history.
There are limited spaces available, so booking is advised. To book slots at 12, 1 and 2pm , contact Tracy on 077 399 37093.
There is no charge to attend the festive fun event, but Tracy said donations will be gratefully received to help maintain the fairy trail.
Last month, the fairy trail hosted a spooky Halloween event featuring pumpkin lanterns.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.