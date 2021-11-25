A DUO renowned in the music industry for their timeless songs are preparing to perform a show at a popular York venue next year.
The Proclaimers, made up of twin brothers Craig and Charlie Reid, will put on a show at York Barbican on October 19 2022.
The pair emerged 35 years ago with their debut album 'This Is The Story' and top three single 'Letter from America'. Since then, their enduring appeal across generations has seen them enjoy huge success across the globe.
A spokesperson for the venue said: "The Proclaimers songs capture a gamut of human emotions, written with poignancy, emotional honesty, political fire, and wit.
"Their songs feature at weddings, funerals and everything in-between and there is one song, an early celebration of falling head over heels in love that is known the world over and has become a staggering global anthem."
The Proclaimers have carved out a niche for themselves in the world where pop, folk, new wave, and punk collide. In the process, they have enjoyed Gold and Platinum singles and albums in UK, USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
Tickets for The Proclaimers go on sale tomorrow (November 26) at 10am from the York Barbican website.
