SUPPORT is pouring in for the team at The Star at Harome as people wake up to news of the blaze at the 14th century thatched inn.

As reported, a major fire has taken hold of the thatched inn which is home to one of the UK's top eateries, run by renowned chef Andrew Pern.

It’s been a long night so far…..I’m afraid we won’t be open for a while as we are reduced to ashes with The Star on fire and still burning, residents please call after 9 am . Thanks ⁦@chefandrewpern⁩ 🥲 pic.twitter.com/gULMzVTPQd — The Star at Harome (@TheStaratHarome) November 25, 2021

At its peak, crews from nine fire engines were tackling the flames at the property on Main Street in Harome, near Helmsley.

Back in 2018 five teams of firefighters were called to its sister restaurant The Star Inn The City in Museum Street, York, after a fire broke out in the early hours of November 9.

On that occasion the fire left the kitchen badly damaged and without a roof.

The award-winning chef first launched The Star Inn The City as a 130-seater restaurant in 2013 following the renovation of a former waterworks building in the Museum Gardens.

This morning well-wishers have been sending messages of support after Andrew tweeted the news, along with a video of the devastation in Harome.

His restaurant, The Star at Harome, has held a Michelin star for the majority of his tenure, having been only the second pub in the UK to be awarded a Michelin star.

Andrew Pern, pictured at The Star Inn The City, York.

Among the well-wishers are fellow restaurateurs, local businesses, former diners and top chefs.

The team at Robin Hood Park, a family holiday park in nearby Slingsby, said: "My heart is breaking for you all. We know from personal experience what a tight-knit, caring, working family team you are and if there is anything we can do for you please do not hesitate to ask x"

Restaurateur Matthew Lockwood, part of the team at Roots York, and the Black Swan at Oldstead, tweeted: "Terrible news. I know how this feels. Any we can do please let us know we are here to help."

Similar sentiments were sent by the team at the Durham Ox: "Absolutely awful news. So sorry @andrewpern. Call if there’s anything we can do. Sending love to you all. S&M xx"

Ye Old Sun Inn at Colton messaged: "Oh this is horrendous, I hope everyone is safe, sending our thoughts to you all @andrewpern. You are strong you will make it back!"

Lisa Bennison, product and innovation manager at Bettys, tweeted her support too.

I'm so sad to see this Andrew. Hope no-one is hurt 😞. — Lisa Bennison@Bettys (@lisabwitched) November 25, 2021

Helmsley's community of businesses also lent their moral support, with Porters of Helmsley saying they were 'speechless'.

One fomer diner said The Star had 'a special place in our hearts'. "Privileged to have dined with you recently. Rise from the flames, we’ll be waiting for your return."

Zac Berrycloth, from Leeds, added: "Such a heartbreaking sight to see a stunning historic building ablaze, and literally a star of Yorkshire’s food scene reduced to ashes, the main thing we hope is all are okay. The next thing we hope is that star will shine bright again, it has the best people behind it."

Will Metcalfe, on Twitter, added: "So sorry to see this Andrew, hope everyone is safe. Shocking to see the heart of the village on fire."