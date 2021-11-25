A massive factory fire forced evacuations in Hessle Wednesday night as massive flames and multiple explosions created a massive column of smoke over the community.

The fire in the East Yorkshire community was reported at about 3:30pm on Wednesday at the Priory Tech Park in Hessle, according to Humberside Fire and Rescue Service.

As the fire burned, authorities closed roads and asked the public in the area to stay indoors and keep their windows closed.

Work to contain the fire continued overnight and evacuees have been able to return to their homes. Some of the roads have reopened, but Buttfield Road, Walkway and Livingston Road remain closed as of Thursday morning.

“The significant progress they have made by working throughout the night has meant there is now little disruption to those living and working in the area,” Jason Kirby, director of People and Development at Humberside Fire and Rescue Service, said in a written statement.

See the massive fire, explosions

Footage was captured by people in the community, including those whose lives were disrupted by the fire. In several videos, multiple explosions are heard as walls of flame throw a massive column of smoke into the air.

 

The massive column of smoke was visible for miles.

Multiple explosions were seen and heard during the fire.