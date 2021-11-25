THERE'S been a devastating fire at a top restaurant.

Overnight there has been a fire at The Star Inn in Harome an award-winning 14th century thatched inn in Ryedale which has completely gutted the pub roof.

Chef and Patron, Andrew Pern said on Twitter: "It’s been a long night so far…..I’m afraid we won’t be open for a while as we are reduced to ashes with The Star on fire and still burning, residents please call after 9am."

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out to Harome, near Helmsley, at 10.13pm last night (November 24).

A spokesman for the service said at 8.30am today: "Fire crews from Helmsley, Kirkbymoorside and Pickering along with the aerial ladder platform from Huntington were called to a fire in a thatched roof in Harome, Helmsley.

"All the occupants of the property were out on the arrival of crews.

"Crews have been at the scene overnight and at its peak there were nine fire engines, one aerial ladder platform, one water bowser, one welfare unit and an incident command unit in attendance.

"Crews worked with main jets and hose reel jets to contain the fire and the aerial ladder platform was deployed to removed thatch from the roof.

"The incident was scaled back to seven fire engines and the aerial ladder platform at around 5.45am.

"The incident is still ongoing and crews are still working to extinguish the fire in the roof using hose reel jets and 45 jets.

"There is no cause at this time, but Fire Investigation Officers will be attending the incident this morning."

Support from well-wishers has been pouring in, including from fellow restauranteurs and other Ryedale businesses.

At 10am firefighters remained at the scene with six fire engines and an incident command unit in place.

Police have cordoned off Main Street at both end, closing the road to traffic.

Four firefighters are on the thatched roof of the building using pitch forks to thin out the remaining thatch.

One person tweeted:

"The next thing we hope is that star will shine bright again, it has the best people behind it."

The pub, which also offers a nine-bedroom hotel just opposite, has won numerous awards and its continually praised for its food.