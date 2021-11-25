YORK is set for sleet and snow showers on Saturday as a bitterly cold Arctic blast sweeps the country.
BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup is forecasting sleet showers during the day but says these are likely to turn to snow in the afternoon and evening.
It says temperatures will not rise higher than 3C but it will feel much colder in strong northerly winds.
A Met Office yellow warning says York could see gusts of 40 mph,leading to a severe wind chill factor.
Sunday will also be cold but drier and sunnier.
