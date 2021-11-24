A KNIFEMAN who murdered the friend who gave him a roof over his head has been jailed for life.

Daniel Liam Ainsley, 24, planned and carried out the killing immediately after leaving hospital on March 5.

He went straight to a supermarket where he bought a set of kitchen knives.

Choosing one weapon, which he stuck in his waist belt, he got rid of the rest and walked a mile to Mark Wolsey's bedsit in Mayfield Avenue, Harrogate.

As the 48-year-old victim tried to protect himself, he stabbed him many times before leaving the knife in the victim's chest.

Mr Wolsey, 48, was struck 37 times, including superficial injuries sustained as he tried to save his life.

Ainsley, of no fixed address, denied a charge of murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility, but admitted manslaughter.

He was convicted by a jury at Leeds Crown Court last month.

The murder verdict replaces his guilty manslaughter plea.

Today he was given a life sentence of which he must serve a minimum of 22 years before applying for parole.

If released from prison, he will remain on prison licence for the rest of his life.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Superintendent Fran Naughton, head of crime at North Yorkshire Police, said: “I am pleased with today's sentence and that the court previously agreed with the prosecution that this was clearly a case of murder, and nothing less.

“My thoughts remain with Mark’s mother, children and his wider family who have had to sit through the trial and listen to the horrific details of his death.

"Nothing can bring Mark back, but I hope that his loved ones can take some comfort in the knowledge that justice has now been done.”

Ainsley was homeless when Mr Wolsey offered to put him up in the Mayfield Avenue bedsit.

Late on March 5, Ainsley claimed that Mr Wolsey had taken his medication and persuaded police to take him to Harrogate Hospital to get some more.

He had a history of alcohol and substance abuse and a complex psychiatric history.

On leaving hospital he went to the Asda superstore in Bower Road, Harrogate where he bought the knives.

Not far from the store, he inspected his purchase, selected the murder weapon and dropped the rest in or near a litter bin in the street.

Watch Ainsley buy and select the murder weapon and walk to Mayfield Grove

After killing Mr Wolsey, he rang the emergency services and told them what he had done.

But he claimed his mental state at the time meant that he was not guilty of murder.

A psychiatrist giving evidence for the prosecution told the jury Ainsley's actions were consistent with a premeditated killing and concealing the weapon in his trousers showed he understood that it was wrong.